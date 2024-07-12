Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 5,122,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 8,696,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 7.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,519,768 shares in the company, valued at $483,560,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,692,735 shares of company stock worth $20,486,934. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 765,238 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth $9,901,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 94.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 358,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

