Citigroup Increases Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $241.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $230.00 to $241.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVY. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.15.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $217.84 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $231.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 63,716 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

