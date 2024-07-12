Citigroup Increases Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $30.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IART. Oppenheimer cut Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IART opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 77,489 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,996 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 452,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 68,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,340,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

