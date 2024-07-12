Citigroup Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

COTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Coty Stock Up 2.1 %

COTY opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Coty has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,920,000 after buying an additional 4,245,039 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,623,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,857 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $4,232,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

