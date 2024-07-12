Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Short Interest Update

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance

OTCMKTS CZBT remained flat at $25.20 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 911. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

