Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,467,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,094 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.41% of Citizens Financial Group worth $234,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $117,372,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,106,000 after buying an additional 1,199,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after buying an additional 1,105,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.23. 3,809,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

