ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Up 279.8% in June

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 279.8% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth $98,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $45.81. 11,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $48.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

