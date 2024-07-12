Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $25.54 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

