Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NET. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Shares of NET opened at $82.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -154.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $3,911,513.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,219,798.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $3,911,513.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,219,798.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $725,741.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,808,483.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 776,871 shares of company stock worth $61,113,818. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

