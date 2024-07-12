CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Piper Sandler

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.82.

CME Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $195.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group has a 12-month low of $180.11 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

