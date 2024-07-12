CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Up 175.6% in June

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 175.6% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CNFinance Price Performance

NYSE:CNF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.50. 12,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,193. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 436.40, a current ratio of 532.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Get CNFinance alerts:

About CNFinance

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.