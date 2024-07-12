CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Up 175.6% in June

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 175.6% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
CNFinance Price Performance
NYSE:CNF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.50. 12,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,193. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 436.40, a current ratio of 532.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.10.
About CNFinance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CNFinance
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.