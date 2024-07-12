Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,879 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 518,814 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 28.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 31.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,925 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,470,495. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,855,464. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.