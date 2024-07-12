CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Short Interest Update

CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CoinShares International Stock Performance
CoinShares International stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.03. CoinShares International has a one year low of C$3.30 and a one year high of C$7.05.
About CoinShares International
