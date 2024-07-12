Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $92.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.75.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ COLM opened at $79.17 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $845,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Further Reading

