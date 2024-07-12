Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $38.29. 16,748,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,369,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

