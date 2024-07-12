Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Commercial Metals worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.82. 44,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,160. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

