Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.68 and last traded at $87.68. Approximately 960 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.75.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 7.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.