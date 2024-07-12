Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.51

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.51 and traded as high as $18.40. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 42,042 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWBC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $369.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community West Bancshares

In other Community West Bancshares news, EVP Anthony Kenneth Ramos purchased 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,072.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 14,881 shares of company stock valued at $256,663 in the last three months. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Stories

