Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $124.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $122.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.82. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.70 and a fifty-two week high of $126.93.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $73,093.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,373 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,366.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

