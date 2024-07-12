Comparing NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

comScore has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of comScore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $366.58 million 0.18 -$79.36 million ($18.37) -0.75 NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 0.00 -$37.97 million N/A N/A

This table compares comScore and NextPlay Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NextPlay Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for comScore and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 2 0 3.00 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

comScore currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.18%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -19.57% -47.78% -6.71% NextPlay Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats comScore on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TVNational that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TVLocal allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

