Comparing Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vornado Realty Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 5 6 0 0 1.55 Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 6 0 2.86

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $24.27, indicating a potential downside of 15.92%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus price target of $118.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.91%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.81 billion 3.04 $105.49 million $0.15 192.48 Ryman Hospitality Properties $2.16 billion 2.81 $311.22 million $4.83 20.95

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 5.07% 3.02% 0.87% Ryman Hospitality Properties 13.35% 56.37% 5.76%

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Vornado Realty Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company's hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

