Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $4.39 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Concord Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $378.15. The company had a trading volume of 631,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.66 and its 200 day moving average is $333.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

