Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $478,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,123. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.43. The company has a market capitalization of $395.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,578,574. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

