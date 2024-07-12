Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of IHF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.03. 31,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,761. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

