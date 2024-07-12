Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 697 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Boeing by 5.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,964,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,752 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.73. 2,962,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,312,117. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

