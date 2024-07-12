Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $139,726.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $139,726.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Confluent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

