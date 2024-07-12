Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ED traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.19. 1,214,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,094. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

