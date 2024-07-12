Contrasting Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) & Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) and Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Jamf has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xiao-I has a beta of 3.55, meaning that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jamf and Xiao-I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -18.33% -4.86% -2.21% Xiao-I N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

93.8% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Xiao-I shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Jamf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jamf and Xiao-I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $580.48 million 3.93 -$110.09 million ($0.85) -20.92 Xiao-I $59.17 million 0.83 -$26.46 million N/A N/A

Xiao-I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jamf.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jamf and Xiao-I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 0 0 0 0.00 Xiao-I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jamf currently has a consensus target price of $0.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Jamf’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jamf is more favorable than Xiao-I.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, that provides purpose-built endpoint security and MTD for Mac and mobile devices; Jamf Business Plan, a Apple solution that automates the lifecycle of Apple devices, including device deployment, identity and access, management, and security; Jamf Safe Internet, that help schools protect minors from harmful content on the internet; Jamf Executive Threat Protection, an ADR solution for mobile devices that gives organizations the ability to extract critical device telemetry; Jamf's education apps empower teachers, parents, and students to control, manage, and secure devices inside and outside of the classroom. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products. The company also develops and commercializes cognitive intelligence artificial intelligence platform products, including natural language processing, speech processing, computer vision, machine learning, affective computing, and data intelligence and hyperautomation. The company's product platforms comprise conversational AI, knowledge fusion, intelligent voice, hyperautomation, data intelligence, cloud, intelligent construction support, vision analysis, intelligent hardware support, and metaverse platform. It serves communications, finance, government affairs, legal, medical, manufacturing, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, China.

