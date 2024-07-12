Contrasting Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and Wingstop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $584.04 million 4.82 -$113.38 million ($0.93) -26.70 Wingstop $460.05 million 24.43 $70.18 million $2.81 136.51

Profitability

Wingstop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sweetgreen and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -17.15% -20.74% -11.75% Wingstop 16.75% -19.64% 21.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Wingstop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sweetgreen and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 1 2 6 0 2.56 Wingstop 0 10 8 0 2.44

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus target price of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.86%. Wingstop has a consensus target price of $353.17, suggesting a potential downside of 7.93%. Given Sweetgreen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Wingstop.

Summary

Wingstop beats Sweetgreen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.