Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target Cut to $326.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $326.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Get Corpay alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corpay

Corpay Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CPAY traded up $5.59 on Friday, hitting $286.01. The stock had a trading volume of 79,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,544. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Corpay has a 52-week low of $220.39 and a 52-week high of $319.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,279,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.