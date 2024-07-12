CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 36,306 shares.The stock last traded at $264.77 and had previously closed at $262.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

CorVel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.81.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.36, for a total transaction of $2,783,222.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,333,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,294,026.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,649 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.36, for a total transaction of $2,783,222.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,333,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,294,026.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,843,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,751. Corporate insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CorVel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,974,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CorVel by 997.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 1.3% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 29,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

