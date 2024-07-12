COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,042,800 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the June 15th total of 1,010,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 144.9 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 8.5 %

OTCMKTS:CICOF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

