Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WGS. BTIG Research raised their price target on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $893.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The company had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GeneDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GeneDx news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,959,300.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $74,908.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,048.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433,403 shares in the company, valued at $96,959,300.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and sold 121,505 shares valued at $3,211,829. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 531.7% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

