Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WGS. BTIG Research raised their price target on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $893.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The company had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GeneDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GeneDx news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,959,300.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $74,908.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,048.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433,403 shares in the company, valued at $96,959,300.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and sold 121,505 shares valued at $3,211,829. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 531.7% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Analyst Recommendations for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

