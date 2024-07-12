Craig Hallum Increases Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $174.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.07. 72,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,813. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,514,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

