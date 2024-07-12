Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Shares Up 1.5%

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.48 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.48 ($0.07). 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 381,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.40 ($0.07).

Critical Metals Stock Up 12.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of £4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.52.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

