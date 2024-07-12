Critical Survey: Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK – Get Free Report) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benchmark Energy and Versus Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Versus Systems $139,722.00 30.13 -$10.51 million N/A N/A

Benchmark Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Versus Systems.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Benchmark Energy and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Versus Systems has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Versus Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Benchmark Energy has a beta of 3.86, indicating that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Energy and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A Versus Systems -7,480.35% -204.20% -165.00%

About Benchmark Energy

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

