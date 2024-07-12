CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $36.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.39.

CSX stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

