Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.77.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 2.0 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $102.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.