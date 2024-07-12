D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.
D2L Trading Up 2.7 %
D2L stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.04. The company had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286. D2L has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$9.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.31.
D2L Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than D2L
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.