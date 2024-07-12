D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

D2L Trading Up 2.7 %

D2L stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.04. The company had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286. D2L has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$9.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.31.

Get D2L alerts:

D2L Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

D2L Inc cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The company offers Brightspace, a cloud-based learning platform that designs as the doorway to an all-in-one learning ecosystem; Performance+, an advanced predictive analytics package that comprising advanced analytics dashboards, insights report builder, the student success system, and D2L Brightspace LeaP; Creator+, an authoring system helping educators with authoring tools, game-based learning, awards leaderboard, Brightspace capture, and course catalogue; and D2L Wave, a free-to-use workforce education marketplace that simplifies the search for skill-aligned courses and programs for employees, and streamlines the approval, registration, and payment administration workflows for employers.

Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.