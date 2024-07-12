Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) VP Matthew John Kurtenbach Sells 8,874 Shares

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $123,348.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,793.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew John Kurtenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Daktronics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 269 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $3,725.65.

On Monday, July 1st, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 857 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $11,912.30.

Daktronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAKT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 409,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,596. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Daktronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Daktronics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Daktronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Daktronics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 32,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.