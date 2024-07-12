Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Down 66.3% in June

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

DWSN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,865. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 5.95%.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

