Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 234300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Decibel Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$22.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Decibel Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of C$20.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

