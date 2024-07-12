Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 38,600.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DECK stock traded up $18.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $906.86. 68,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,674. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $967.82 and a 200 day moving average of $874.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

