Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is AIA Group Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,778 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.4% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $72,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deere & Company by 857.9% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.13.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,105. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.93 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

