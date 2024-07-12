Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Short Interest Down 54.0% in June

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Denali Capital Acquisition Price Performance

DECA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.48. 30,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. Denali Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECA. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Denali Capital Acquisition by 4,549.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Denali Capital Acquisition by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 310,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 177,640 shares in the last quarter.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

