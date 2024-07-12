dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives C$10.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE:DNTL opened at C$8.27 on Friday. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$5.27 and a one year high of C$8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

