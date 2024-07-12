Deuterium Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. National Western Life Group accounts for 2.1% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of National Western Life Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Saturday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWLI stock remained flat at $499.98 during trading on Friday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.17 and a 1-year high of $499.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $492.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

