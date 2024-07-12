Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $257,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 717,540 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 115,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,235,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,962,105. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.