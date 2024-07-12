Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of 111 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of 111 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

111 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 63,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,790. 111, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.49.

111 Profile

111 ( NASDAQ:YI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

