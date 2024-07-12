Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 8.2 %

NYSE:JMIA traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,238,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,792. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56.

About Jumia Technologies

(Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.